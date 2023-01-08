Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Ravens

4. The Chase is on for 1K

Ja'Marr Chase heads into the regular-season finale just 40 receiving yards short of 1,000. He has 40 or more yards in each of his last eight games played, and by doing so again he would join A.J. Green (2011-12) as the only players in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin their career.

Chase can also his teammate Tee Higgins in the 1K club, as Higgins through 15 games this season has 1,022 receiving yards. Should Chase reach the milestone, it would mark the fourth time in Bengals history in which the team had multiple 1,000-yard receivers. Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh did it twice, in 2006 and '07, before Chase and Higgins accomplished the feat last season. Chase and Higgins traded explosive performances against the Ravens in 2021, with Chase netting 201 yards at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7 and Higgins posting a career-high 194 at home in Week 16.

5. O-line continues to shine

Though the absence of right tackle La'el Collins is difficult to replace, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor have emphasized the trust they have in the depth along the offensive line. Hakeem Adeniji started at that slot on Monday night and figures to do so again, and if that unit can maintain its recent level of play, Burrow will have all the time he needs to dissect the Baltimore secondary. That task is easier said than done, however, as the Ravens have posted the fifth-most sacks in the league this season (46).