Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Ravens

Jan 08, 2023 at 09:45 AM
Kyle Williams Headshot
Kyle Williams

Communications Coordinator

Joe Burrow 010223
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow during warmups before kickoff of Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday, January 2 2023.

The Bengals take on the Ravens in the regular-season finale on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The game airs at 1 p.m. on CBS. Here are five things to watch:

1. Bengals load up against elite run game

The Bengals' defensive front faces a Ravens rushing attack that ranks second in the NFL with 163.1 yards per game. Baltimore has posted 100 or more yards rushing in every game since Week 1, including three times topping 200. Conversely, Cincinnati ranks fifth in rushing yards per game allowed this season, yielding an average of just 101.9, and has held its last three opponents under the century mark.

Lou Anarumo's unit has stepped up to the challenge against top-10 rushing teams thus far, limiting Atlanta (third), Cleveland (sixth) and Dallas (seventh) well below their season averages. But Baltimore's 155 yards on the ground in Week 5 played a major role in its home win over the Bengals, and to avoid suffering a season sweep, Cincinnati will be tasked with keeping a potent run game in check.

2. Burrow nears team records

Joe Burrow enters Week 18 within reach of the Bengals single-season records for touchdown passes and passing yards. His 34 passing scores through 15 games tie his own mark set in 2021, and with one on Sunday he would also extend his streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 23 — the longest such streak in team history and longest active in the NFL.

What may be more difficult to achieve for Burrow is the passing yardage total. He has thrown for 4,260 yards this season, 351 shy of his own team record of 4,611 (also set last year). That number is certainly not out of reach, however, as the Pro Bowler has recorded 351 or more yards through the air seven times in his career and will be facing a Ravens secondary that ranks 24th in the NFL against the pass. The last time Burrow went up against Baltimore at home— Week 16 of 2021 — he threw for a Bengals-record 525 yards, which also marked the fourth-highest total in a game in league history.

3. Hubbard approaches career highs

Sam Hubbard, who missed the Week 16 contest at New England with a calf injury, is slated to make his return to the lineup against Baltimore. Though having played in only 14 games, the Cincinnati native is two sacks and one tackle for loss shy of his career highs. Hubbard leads the Bengals this season in both categories, logging 6.5 sacks — with three coming in his last four appearances — and 11 TFLs. Though he has proven himself as one of the team's most versatile players with the ability to spy on a quarterback or drop in coverage, Hubbard wreaking havoc in the backfield, and possibly matching those career marks, would give the defense a needed boost.

4. The Chase is on for 1K

Ja'Marr Chase heads into the regular-season finale just 40 receiving yards short of 1,000. He has 40 or more yards in each of his last eight games played, and by doing so again he would join A.J. Green (2011-12) as the only players in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin their career.

Chase can also his teammate Tee Higgins in the 1K club, as Higgins through 15 games this season has 1,022 receiving yards. Should Chase reach the milestone, it would mark the fourth time in Bengals history in which the team had multiple 1,000-yard receivers. Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh did it twice, in 2006 and '07, before Chase and Higgins accomplished the feat last season. Chase and Higgins traded explosive performances against the Ravens in 2021, with Chase netting 201 yards at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7 and Higgins posting a career-high 194 at home in Week 16.

5. O-line continues to shine

Though the absence of right tackle La'el Collins is difficult to replace, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor have emphasized the trust they have in the depth along the offensive line. Hakeem Adeniji started at that slot on Monday night and figures to do so again, and if that unit can maintain its recent level of play, Burrow will have all the time he needs to dissect the Baltimore secondary. That task is easier said than done, however, as the Ravens have posted the fifth-most sacks in the league this season (46).

The O-line's improved continuity has perfectly coincided with the team's seven-game winning streak. Cincinnati allowed five sacks in the Week 8 loss at Cleveland, but has given up no more than two since then. The Bengals' 42 sacks given up this season are their fewest since 2018 (37).

Related Content

news

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Ravens

Here's how to watch and listen when the Bengals play the Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 8.

news

Bengals Roster Move: QB Elevated for Week 18

news

Bengals Roster Moves: George Allen Signed, QB Elevated

news

Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Bills

Paycor Stadium will be the site of a titanic clash in the AFC when the Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Here are five things to watch:

news

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Bills

Here's how to watch and listen when the Bengals play the Bills on Monday, Jan. 2.

news

Bengals Roster Move: Collins To Reserve/Injured

news

Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

news

Everything Joe Burrow Had to Say After The Bengals Beat the Patriots

news

Everything Zac Taylor Had to Say After Beating the Patriots

news

Defense Stands Tall As Bengals Stave Off Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Bengals celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday by showing a glimpse of Christmas Future in the living room of the masters of Christmas Past with a gut-wrenching 22-18 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium that stretched 11-4 Cincinnati's winning streak to seven.

news

Five things to watch: Bengals at Patriots

The Bengals face their final road test of the regular season when they take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. The game airs at 1 p.m. on CBS. Here are five things to watch:

Advertising