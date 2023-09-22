Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Rams

4. Getting pressure on Stafford

The Rams' offense to this point has revolved around the right arm of Matthew Stafford, who has shown no signs of slowing down in his 13th season. Stafford has the second most passing attempts in the NFL (93) and the third most passing yards (641). With a clean pocket and time to throw, the veteran gun slinger can pick apart any defense.

Los Angeles has been efficient in protecting Stafford, limiting Seattle and San Francisco to a combined one sack. For the Bengals to make him uncomfortable and possibly force errant throws, they will need their pass rushers to make an impact.

Namely, Trey Hendrickson can add to his 36.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 season — the fourth most in the league. The Pro Bowler notched one of Cincinnati's three sacks in the season opener at Cleveland, and getting in that column again offers a way to get the Rams' air attack off schedule.

5. Red zone defense

Last week, the Ravens came away with points in each of their four drives that reached the Bengals' 20-yard line, including three that resulted in a touchdown. Cincinnati also had success in the red zone with a pair of TDs and a field goal, but an interception early in the third quarter turned out to be critical in the game's outcome.