Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Packers

2. Competition for second-string QB

Zac Taylor didn't drop any hints on Friday's starting quarterback during his Wednesday news conference. With Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined for several weeks with a calf injury, Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning have shared increased reps in practices as they compete for the Bengals' backup spot.

Siemian, a veteran signal caller who is entering his ninth pro season, signed with Cincinnati as a free agent during the offseason. He has started 30 games in his career and has 7,027 passing yards with 42 touchdowns.

Browning, meanwhile, hopes to crack a 53-man roster out of training camp for the first time since he entered the league in 2019. He spent the past two seasons on the Bengals' practice squad but has flashed at times during training camp, and Taylor told reporters that with Burrow out, Browning is getting a chance to take on more responsibility in the offense.

"This has been really good for Jake to get these opportunities," said Taylor. "We think highly of him. He's locked in and he brings something to the table in the quarterback room. He's a talented player who makes things happen when he's out there. He's done a really good job of evolving in our offense the last couple of years, and now he's getting a chance to get a lot of reps with Trevor."

3. Huskies in The Jungle

Browning is not the only former University of Washington player on the Bengals looking to make an impression on Friday. Cincinnati is well represented by the purple and gold, and the preseason opener holds a distinct significance for each former Husky.