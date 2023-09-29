Five Things To Watch: Bengals At Titans

2. Feeding the wide receivers

Ja'Marr Chase erupted in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams for 141 on a career-high 12 grabs. It marked his highest receiving yardage total since an NFL rookie-record 266 against Kansas City in Week 17 of the 2021 season. The Bengals lined up Chase all over the field against Los Angeles, allowing him to showcase his versatility throughout the night.

"We're trying to find as many ways as we can to get him the ball," said head coach Zac Taylor after the game. "That's not new."

Chase missed the Titans contest in Week 12 of last season due to a hip injury. Tee Higgins stepped up with seven catches for 114 yards. The Oak Ridge, Tenn., native came up with the game-winning score early in the fourth quarter, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow that he outmuscled a Titans defensive back to pluck out of the air.

Tennessee boasts a capable secondary that includes cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton, along with two-time Pro-Bowl safety Kevin Byard. Murphy-Bunting, who joined the Titans as a free agent this offseason after spending his first four years with Tampa Bay, has a team-leading three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in the first three weeks.

3. Bengals' third-down defense

Among the most notable numbers from a dominant performance by the Cincinnati defense last week was its third-down success. The Bengals held the Rams to just one of 11 on third-down attempts (nine percent), with the lone conversion being a touchdown with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter. It was the team's best defensive output on the money down since Week 5 of the 2013 season, when New England mustered one of 12 third downs (8.3 percent).