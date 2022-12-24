Five things to watch: Bengals at Patriots

The Bengals' defense is full of underrated names, but right at the top of that list is linebacker Logan Wilson, whose 32 tackles over the past two weeks are the most in the NFL. Wilson leads Cincinnati in total tackles this season with 106 — a career high, despite missing the Week 7 game against Atlanta. Though still relied on as the team's do-it-all defender with the ability to drop back in coverage, he has found recent success in pass rushing situations. In Week 14 against Cleveland, he teamed up with safety Vonn Bell to sack Deshaun Watson on third down, forcing a Browns punt. The following week at Tampa Bay, he got to Tom Brady on third-and-eight for another sack, which resulted in DJ Reader punching the ball out and Joseph Ossai recovering at the Bucs' 13-yard line. Wilson had zero sacks in his first 11 games, but if he can continue to get home on third-down blitz packages, it provides yet another element of the Cincinnati defense that opponents have to prepare for. A Bengals victory on Saturday, and just about any other day, figures to have Wilson's fingerprints all over it.