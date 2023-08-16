Five things to watch: Bengals at Falcons

2. A wealth of talent at receiver

Preseason offers a glimpse at the depth in the Bengals' wide receiver room.

Andrei Iosivas, the team's sixth-round pick out of Princeton, has been turning heads all throughout camp with his 6-3, 205-pound frame and physicality, as well as his ability to make contested catches. He led the Bengals with 50 receiving yards on four grabs in the preseason opener and now looks to follow that performance with more highlights in Atlanta.

Trenton Irwin has carried a strong finish to the 2022 campaign into training camp, as the fourth-year pro is making impressions on a near daily basis with consistency bookending his acrobatic catches in team drills. Irwin's lone reception versus Green Bay was the Bengals' most explosive play through the air, a 32-yard catch and run that set up a first-quarter field goal.

The remainder of Cincinnati's receiving room is chalk-full of young contributors with speed and finishing ability. Names to look out for on Friday include Kwamie Lassiter II, who had a team-high six catches in the opener, and Shedrick Jackson, who saw action on 23 offensive snaps while also returning three kickoffs for 65 yards.

3. Chrisman re-enters the punting competition

The Bengals began training camp looking forward to an open competition for the team's punting role between second-year pro Drue Chrisman and rookie Brad Robbins, but the evaluation was put on pause as Chrisman dealt with a medical issue.

Robbins has handled all of the team's punting and holding duties over the past two-plus weeks, and in his preseason debut recorded five punts for 224 yards (44.8 average). His longest boot, a 65-yarder in the fourth quarter, crept into the end zone for a touchback, but earlier in the period he had one downed at the Green Bay 19-yard line.