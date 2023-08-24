Five things to watch: Bengals at Commanders

4. Myles Murphy's return to game action

Rookie defensive end Myles Murphy is a key player to watch in the preseason finale, as he will see game action on Saturday night after an illness kept him out of the game last week in Atlanta. Cincinnati's first-round draft pick this year, Murphy returned to practice on Sunday and will have had a solid week of work under his belt.

In the opener vs. Green Bay, Murphy played 32 snaps and tallied two tackles. Bengals coaches are hopeful to see Murphy progress in more game action as the rookie works to make his way up the Bengals defensive line depth chart.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said that the transition for rookie edge rushers can be a difficult one as they adjust to going up against the league's top offensive tackles, but that he expects Murphy to play well on Saturday after a productive training camp.

5. One last showing before final roster cuts

Zac Taylor made it public that starters will not see the field on Saturday, offering opportunities for players fighting to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Cincinnati will need to trim its current roster size (89) to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 — just 12 days ahead of the regular-season opener on Sept. 10 at Cleveland. Though the coaching staff has used every day of training camp to evaluate the team's depth, Taylor reaffirmed that several position battles have yet to be finalized.

"You have to force yourself to see how it all shakes out," Taylor said. "To say that decisions are set in stone is unfair and unrealistic."