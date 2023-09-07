Five things to watch: Bengals at Browns

4. Wide receiver trio back in action

Sunday will mark the first look of the 2023 season at Cincinnati's dynamic trio of Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The three wideouts each had at least 700 receiving yards last year, marking one of two trios in the league to do so.

The Browns will need to have answers for a high-powered Bengals passing attack and may have taken a step in that direction on Wednesday, as Cleveland's top corner Denzel Ward — who had been in concussion protocol — returned to practice.

No matter what Ward's status is on Sunday, however, Zac Taylor will look to get his stable of receivers involved early and often.

5. Rookie debuts

Several Bengals rookies are expected to get their first taste of regular-season NFL action on Sunday. Offensively, Andrei Iosivas looks to carry over his performance from a sensational preseason that saw him lead the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (129). On the defensive side, a trio of defensive backs in second-round draft choice DJ Turner II, third-rounder Jordan Battle and seventh-rounder DJ Ivey could see playing time after each showed flashes of potential throughout training camp.