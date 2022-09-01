Bengals Notebook: Supplemental Draft; Tale Of Two Roster Spots

TALE OF TWO PLAYERS: When it comes to the cuts, there is the joy of undrafted rookie cornerback Allan George and the disappointment of first-year punter Drue Chrisman.

Chrisman lost a brutally close duel to Kevin Huber and although he's at the same locker, he's back on the practice squad hoping.

"I went out there, did my best and put it in their hands and that's all I could really ask for," Chrisman said Wednesday.

Chrisman said the news didn't surprise him. He thought it could go either way ("I knew coming in that could happen") and he said he wasn't aware of any interest from around the league.

"I let my agent handle that," he said. "I'm grateful I could get another opportunity to be on the practice squad and I'm hoping I continue to get better … The good thing is the difference between last year and this year is I have film."

Chrisman and George have a lot in common except a roster spot. They both came in undrafted (George Vanderbilt and Chrisman Ohio State) and both had high-profile engagements to their wives in a college football setting.

George's wife, Katlyn, has been working in Nashville as a health care consultant, but she can work remotely and drove up for last Saturday's preseason finale and waited out the cuts with her husband in a downtown hotel.

"I was hoping and praying and stressing as any undrafted rookie would," George said. "I think I got two to three hours of sleep over two days. When (Taylor) called, I said about six words. I was so shocked."

Taylor started the call at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with "AG, we have news." George thought, oh no, bad news. But Taylor said, "No, it's great news." And George thought, here it is, and then Taylor began talking about how incredible it is for an undrafted rookie to make it the first time through. Somewhere in there he uttered the six words before he and Katlyn jumped on the bed for about 20 minutes. He texted his father and told him he'd call when he could and made sure he got a hold of his buddies in Andalusia. Ala.

"We've got a friend group back home. We're super, super close. About 12 or 13 people," George said. "We've known each other since we were eight or nine and I wanted them to know before anybody else."

The reason George went to Vandy is he thought it would set him up for life after football. He got his degree in medicine, health and society, but he wasn't thinking about any backup plans waiting for the call.