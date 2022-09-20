Bengals Notebook: Captains Lift Boat; Slow Starts; Big Turnover; Cool Cal

His Bengals are 0-2, but here are two pretty good reasons why head coach Zac Taylor isn't worried about his team imploding before the AFC North race even begins.

Over here in his leadership locker, the one closest to the equipment room and the last one on the way to the cafeteria, is one of the defensive captains, D.J. Reader, the best nose tackle not yet voted to a Pro Bowl.

Over there in the middle of the offensive line lockers, quite fittingly, is center Ted Karras, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the offensive captains in his first season with the AFC champion Bengals.

"We know what we have in this locker room. We know what we did last year,' said Reader Monday after the Bengals' brief team meeting sent them into Tuesday's off day. "We know we lost those two games by what? A total of six points? Both on a kick on the last play. It's not like we're not there yet."

Karras, the former Patriot and Dolphin who has never lost to the Jets in 12 games, waved a little Bill Belichick-we're-on-to-Cincinnati as he gets ready for another Jets game on the road this Sunday.

"Always play the Jets every year my career. So, back to MetLife. Here we go," Karras said. "I have all the confidence in the world, in this team, this unit, leaders on this team. So, we're going back to work Wednesday and bounce back at MetLife, Stadium Sunday afternoon.

"I don't think confidence has been dinged. I think when you watch these games, we've put ourselves in positions to where -- when I say 'gotta have it,' it's like do or die at the end where we're playing fourth-down conversions, two-point plays that if we don't get, the game is over. So I don't think anyone's lacking any confidence. I think we're lacking execution and finishing these games that have come down to a kick. That is the reality of this business, one or two plays and we could be feeling really good. I'm not a silver-lining guy like that, but we're sitting at 0-2. We're going to have to dig ourselves out of a hole, and that comes down to starting fast and finishing when we have opportunities."

Guys like Reader and Karras are why there is no need for players' only meetings. Reader once started 0-3 with the Texans and made the playoffs. In Karras' rookie year he played three snaps on the kicking game in a Super Bowl his team won despite trailing, 28-3.

Reader watched on the plane home from Dallas as players studied film from the game on their iPads and offensive players watching defense and defensive players watching offense. "Just everybody trying to figure out what we can do better."

"Starting faster would be our biggest thing as a team," Reader said. "Those ten-point leads, those 14-point leads, they don't turn into 21 … we just need a dub to get it going."

Reader is continuing to use his M.O. that got him voted captain