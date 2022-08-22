Bengals Notebook: Safety Mike Thomas Leads Polishing of Special Teams; Clay Johnston Tries To Better 20 Tackles; Chrisman Wants To Hang

That's the kind of stuff Thomas is talking about. And what Taylor is talking about. This is what the head coach was watching during Evans' return:

"Once he got by me, I was watching Mike Thomas' block," Taylor said. "You know, that really helps you spring that thing. So, I was more into hyping up Mike Thomas, than seeing how the run finished up."

DRUE DRILLS: Taylor gave punting challenger Dru Chrisman the entire night. They know what 14-year veteran Kevin Huber can do. He's got a Bengals-record 207 games on tape.

"I think it was just good to get him an entire game," Taylor said. "To be able to get into a rhythm and see what he can do there, being able to see Kevin do that for a long time. That doesn't mean that next week is going to be the same. We'll evaluate that this week."

Chrisman got off three punts, two of them a 56-yarder and 52-yarder. But he wasn't happy with the 38-yard net, indicating he thought that was a result of not enough hangtime. Like on the 56-yarder that he boomed. He ad to make a nice tackle to hold the return to 17 yards.

"Long isn't what we're looking for. We're looking for hangtime and the distance. It was 56, but it was too low," Chrisman said. "That's why they were able to return it and that's why I had to make a tackle. I don't want to be making tackles all day. That is not my job responsibility. Any time I have to make a tackle, usually it means either I kicked it too far or there wasn't enough hangtime. I think that was the case on that one.

"I think I had three tonight and I think on all three, I could have definitely did something better. There were no fair catches. That's the name of the game. It's getting those guys to raise that hand because the ball is up there so high and that's something I've got to keep striving for."

OFFENSIVE WOES: The Bengals went 0-for-6 on third down in the first half, had two first downs and 66 yards. Somehow they still led, 9-7, but Taylor rolled that first offense back out there for the start of the second half and quarterback Brandon Allen was glad they did. They put together a 75-yard drive that took 11 plays and featured seven runs by Trayveon Williams at four yards per pop.