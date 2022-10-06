Bengals Notebook: Taylor-Britt Brings Karma; New-Look Ravens Defense Eyes Heating  Up Burrow; Hot Vonn Bell Ranges Into Battle Of Safeties

Although the 6-0, 190-pound Dax Hill played one year with him in high school at Tulsa's Booker T. Washington, he can't remember tackling him beyond the living room or backyard in pads.

"I've never tackled him in a game. That's my job," Dax Hill said. "I'll be able to trash talk him after the game."

After last April's draft, Justice Hill admitted it would be a little different.

"It's going to be funny seeing him out there," Justice Hill told Bengals.com. "I'll be out there laughing, honestly. Nothing bad. Just having fun with it. I'm glad he's going to a winning organization. It's hard to go to a losing team. Y'all just turned it around."

It will have to wait until the season finale at Paycor.

CTB WATCHING: Taylor-Britt is doing what Dax Hill is doing. Watching the Bengals' seasoned secondary do it the way the pros are supposed to do it. CTB says the one benefit to being out so long is he was able to watch from a different perspective he didn't expect. He learned things like how to watch NFL film.

"Honestly, a big one for me," Taylor-Britt said. "There are some things from college you have to really change up once you get here. I asked the guys what are the tendencies I need to look at here and there.

"Going through first and second down cutups. Who they target on third down," Taylor-Britt said. "How does this guy release this way or that way? It's really detailed. The whole group (helped). Guys just want us to succeed. If they succeed, we succeed and if we succeed, they succeed."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: The Ravens aren't blitzing like the Wink Martindale days of yore. They're 11th in the league at 27.6 percent of the time. But Callahan notes Martindale's successor as Ravens defensive coordinator is Mike Macdonald, an intern, secondary and linebackers coach in Baltimore for seven seasons before returning this season after a year as Michigan defensive coordinator.