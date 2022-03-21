Bengals Notebook: Willie Anderson On Next No. 71; Bengals Hit Pause After Checking All Boxes As Draft Opens Up; RIP John Clayton

RIP JOHN CLAYTON: It was fitting that the passing of pioneering pro football journalist John Clayton this past weekend battled with NFL free-agency news for the headlines.

Clayton became a headline name himself breaking news in a 45-year career that spanned covering the Steel Curtain Steelers for the local newspaper to becoming the subject for one of ESPN's more memorable commercials as one of sports' first insiders for the worldwide leader.

Clayton knew everything and everyone in the NFL because that's all he did. His idea of a vacation was spending two days working the phones at the Marriott Mission Valley. The way Clayton inhaled the beat in the '70s and '80s, keeping track of every salary and every roster in notebooks of information culled from phone calls to those with the numbers became a staple of how to cover the game once free agency hit and the NFL morphed into the national pastime at the turn of the century.

It is guys like Claytie that helped the NFL become as big as it has. Guys like Will McDonough and Claytie and Lenny Pasquarelli and Chris Mortensen and Ron Borges and Peter King. Guys who were ripping up facts and anecdotes and stats long before the information age. When the internet came to be, the NFL, with the help of the grinders, was a perfect match because these guys were already doing the unique content thing from the inside. Giving them a 24-hour cycle wasn't death, but heaven.

All of these guys were also very kind to the guys coming up behind them. Claytie, too. He never not took one of my calls. Even though he knew so much more than me, he was generous, patient and kind and when I needed a salary or an agent's number, he always came through.

But he was like that to everybody. For a while I'd always greet him with, 'You killed me with Ron Lynn." When I was covering the Bengals after the 1991 season for The Cincinnati Post, new head coach Dave Shula was putting together his staff and Claytie tipped my competitor, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Jack Brennan, that Shula was interviewing Ron Lynn for defensive coordinator. Jack had the story and Lynn got the job. I guess Claytie had known Jack longer, but he ended up giving me my share of tips. Still, he loved it when I would say, "Ron Lynn."

Claytie left me with a couple of pearls covering a beat. He'd always say there would be times where, "You need to get away from just going from the tape recorder to the keyboard. You have to do that most of the time, but there are times you just have to report without the tape recorder."

And that meant not relying on quotes, but taking the time to interpret what you were seeing and hearing.

Claytie insisted that being a good beat reporter was the one way that the powers-that-be couldn't make life miserable for you. They couldn't move you around from story to story or change your schedule or take you off the road because you had the thing wired with sources and institutional knowledge and a rolodex of the key phone numbers in your head.

"The sanctity of the beat," is what Claytie called it.

I already miss him. It's hard to think that when the league meetings open next week, Claytie won't be there saying, "Butchie, Butchie, how about your Bengals, man?" and then telling me something I already should have known about my team.