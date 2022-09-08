Bengals Notebook: Steeler Joe Or Seamless Joe On Sunday?; JBIII On Defense: "Elite," Every Snap Is Next Step

BATES BULLISH ON DEFENSE: Two things the media has barely mentioned when it comes to the 2022 Bengals. Mixon and the defense.

Consider that box checked.

Free safety Jessie Bates III, making his Bengals-leading 64th start Sunday, sees everybody back from a defense that barely allowed 20 points per four playoff games.

"I think we can be damn good, honestly," Bates said before Thursday's practice. "We talk about it as a group. How we're good. How we got hot. I think being that every single play, being elite every single play, I think that's the next step we have to get to. We've got really smart guys, people that know exactly what they're doing and why they're doing it. We'll be a lot better this year."

Bates didn't sign his franchise tender until two weeks ago, but teammates and coaches are raving about how good he looks. He admits he jokes with his teammates about his fresh legs and reminded the media he had his best year in 2020, when there was barely a training camp and no preseason games.

It turns out the only rust he's had to knock off is from the celebrations.

"It was funny watching practices and film back in training camp, seeing how excited they get, instill some of the stuff we've always done," Bates said. "'Money on the floor' and stuff like that, thinking about what our handshakes are going to be again this year. I think I'm a little behind on that. I feel really excited. We've got a really good group of people. And we've got some of the younger guys that are coming along that's going to contribute. It's going to be fun. We've got to keep them up to speed on the 'Money on the floor' celebration and stuff like that."

EYE ON MITCH: The offense knows they have to keep an eye out Sunday for two of the league's best pass rushers, Pittsburgh's Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Bates also knows what he has to read from Mitch Trubisky making his first Steelers start at quarterback in place of Ben Roethlisberger.