Bengals Notebook: CB Priority; O-Line Recap; UC's Beavers Comes Home; Ja'Marr By Far

FREE-AGENT ASSIST: Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan agrees that the signing of three starters on the offensive line has opened up the draft enough at No. 31 that an O-lineman isn't required right away.

"It definitely doesn't make you feel as pressing that we have to have a guy at a certain spot or else we'll fall off if we don't get a guy in the first 50 picks as far as what is available to you," Callahan said. "It doesn't feel the same as it's felt in years past.

"I think that's where we've done a nice job the past three years in supplementing our team in free agency, whether on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side of the ball this year. Going out there a little more aggressively signing free agents, that allows the draft to fall to you a little bit. You can make determinations more based on what the best players are for your team and less about position of need. I don't think we have the glaring positions of need on offense that we've had in years past."

O-LINEUP: Callahan firmed up a couple of back-up positions on the offensive line for a couple of players they've picked up in the last two drafts. He sees last year's fourth-rounder D'Ante Smith as a tackle after playing both tackle and guard last season and 2020 sixth-rounder Hakeem Adeniji staying at guard after he played some tackle as a rookie.

"We'll try to keep him developing on track that way," Callahan said of Adeniji. "If he needs to swing out (to tackle), he has the ability to do that, but he doesn't need to do that because we've got guys in that spot."

Smith, who started last year's finale in Cleveland at left tackle and held his own against Myles Garrett, is one of the swing tackles. So is Isaiah Prince backing up new right tackle La'el Collins after Prince started the last two months of the season at right tackle.

They're also big on the versatility of backup guard-center Trey Hill. They're not ruling out Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 31 because he's only played center, but if a lineman is drafted in the later rounds such as Smith, Adeniji and Hill, Callahan says it's virtually a must to be versatile.