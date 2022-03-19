Bengals Notebook: A Super Lure; Carman In Mix At LG; Balls And Strikes

This is what happens when you come off a Super Bowl appearance in the free-agency era:

Hayden Hurst, the Bengals new starting tight end, pictured himself playing in such an offense on such a stage as he watched his future teammates come within 39 seconds of winning Super Bowl LVI last month.

"It's really cool," Hurst said Friday after signing a one- year deal that put him in the middle of quarterback Joe Burrow's crosshairs. "It's an incredible opportunity for me, for my family. I'm so happy to be here."

In the only game Hayden has played at Paul Brown Stadium, his Ravens beat the Bengals by 36 points in 2019.

Might as well be 1919.

"They've drastically changed over the years. My first two seasons in Baltimore I saw a completely different Cincinnati team," Hurst said. "In the three years they've come a hell of a long way. Just watching them in the Super Bowl, I was wondering what I would be doing put in that position."

Two other starters who were introduced Friday and also watched the Super Bowl, center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa, have already won it all. They both did it with quarterback Tom Brady and Karras won two. Clearly, Burrow, at the heart of the Bengals' transformation from maybes to must sees, is a big draw.

"You just want to go to a team that's going to be competitive and good," Cappa said. "You see that here. It's a pretty talented team, so we're excited to get to work and obviously Joe is a big part of it.

"We have to spend more time together, but obviously they're both great players. Everybody speaks very highly of Joe, so I'm, excited to spend more time with him and work together."

Karras saw the Bengals' young talent throughout the playoffs and made a call in the first 90 minutes of free agency.

"I jumped on it right away with a team that obviously has had success," Karras said. "Expectations always need to be higher. We'll put in the work and do our best to get the job done and hopefully make life easy for our QB."

Cappa knows exactly what winning means. He's never played at PBS because he was inactive his rookie year in 2018 when the Bengals beat the Bucs here at the gun. Tampa Bay went 5-11 and two years later they won it all.

"I think winning changes a lot," Cappa said. "It changes how everybody feels. It changes how people view you. Like Ted says, it's why we're here. So that changes everything."

You can't help but notice Burrow.