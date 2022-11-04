Quick Hits: Bengals' Beckoning Bye Has Familiar Markings; Hilton Vows To Return First Game After Bye

After a fourth straight Friday-style practice took place in the IEL Indoor Facility on a picture-perfect early November noon, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that's the routine for the rest of a season that has a pivotal moment across the street Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19) at Paycor Stadium against the 2-6 Panthers.

With his defending AFC champion Bengals at 4-4 and heading into the bye week, Taylor recalled following Friday's practice a similar point last season when he showed his team the AFC standings. It was at the bye when the Bengals were 5-4 and coming off two straight losses.

"Just to paint a picture that every team in the league is going through a stretch like this at some point in the AFC, at least," Taylor said. "At that time last year, you know, a bunch of five and fours, six and threes and everyone's a game away."

Like this season. Really, probably like all NFL seasons, Taylor said.

"It's you lose and all hell is breaking loose and you win and you're the best," Taylor said. "It's always in between there. And that's what our guys have done a great job of understanding."

If Taylor had pulled out the standings before practice, the Bengals would have seen they are one of seven AFC teams with three or four losses, including the 5-3 Ravens, the AFC North leaders they trail by a game.

"No panic. That's the key is when you're in it and you're in these long seasons, you just know you've just got to focus on the next game," said Taylor, recalling last season's script, which is now this year's. "I went through every team's record. Every team had lost two in a row. Teams have been blown out, teams have been written off. And we knew that everybody is going to be in the thick of it come December, which they were.