Week In Review: Turning Up The Tempo

Sep 25, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

A new postseason veteran in nose tackle D.J. Reader and one of the Bengals' young established stars in free safety Jessie Bates III never thought the season would start like this. Last week, Reader talked about culture change. This week it was evident something is bubbling in the room.

Taylor's Sons Have Score To Settle In City Of Brotherly Love

In the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday (1 p.m.-CBS, Cincinnati's Local 12), Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his younger brother, Eagles quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Press Taylor, would love to beat the other. Coaching changes everything. The series used to be fun for everyone in the family. Now it is 60 minutes of parental torture.

Taylor-Made Takes: Keeping O-Line Intact For Eagles

In his weekly conversation with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson, Taylor says he'll give right guard Fred Johnson another start on an offensive line he wants to keep intact for Sunday's game. He's encouraged by the play of quarterback Joe Burrow and believes his pocket presence and mobility has cut down on the hits and helped the line.

Quick Hits: Green Says He's Rusty But Closing In On New Offense

A.J. Green, the Bengals franchise receiver for their generational quarterback, admitted this week that he's rusty as he gets used to Taylor's offense.

Matchup Of The Game: Fast Learner Fred Johnson Gets Another Rep Against One of NFL's Best

Johnson has proven to be a quick learner everywhere he's been. From the moment he walked into the library at Royal Palm Beach High School in West Palm Beach, Fla., when he was a junior. The big kid has been learning ever since and another lesson looms Sunday against Eagles Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox.

SEIZE THE DEY and Save a Life

Blood donors who give at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 3 will receive an exclusive SEIZE THE DEY t-shirt. Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule an appointment, visit www.hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910.

Other Noteworthy Items

