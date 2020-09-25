Bengals Vow To Turn Tide During Intense Week 

Of course, there were 15 other missed tackles, according to PFF.

"Not even just me, just overall as a team we need to be consistent in everything we do. I feel like the first game, the offense struggled and our defense played really well," Bates said. "And then in the second game our offense is moving the ball at will and our defense just can't get a stop even though we were down like five points with five minutes to go. We had an opportunity to stop them and our offense was scoring at will. I just think we've got to be consistent, man. Along with me, I feel like I missed a lot of tackles Thursday night. And last week, Week 1, I feel like I played really well. I've got to be consistent. We've got build on that."

A big problem is that Thursday night they didn't have defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) and it looks like they won't have them Sunday after they didn't work this Wednesday and Thursday.

"I'm going to church now," Anarumo said. "We'll see. I hope so."

But that's been a tough go. There are four tackles they had penciled in to play behind Reader and Atkins that are out, three for the year, and they're down to a solid back-up journeyman in Christian Covington they are thrilled they got in a trade.

"If you lose four guys at one position, it's going to be interesting to say the least," Anarumo said. "And really, you go back to Ryan Glasgow and Renell Wren getting hurt and then Geno gets hurt and Mike Daniels gets hurt. And, oh by the way, we lost Christian for a number of series in the game at Cleveland. But again, injuries are a part of this thing. I'm not trying to make excuses. You asked where we're at, and it affects it. But nobody cares. We have to do better. That's all that matters."

But his players certainly care in what appears to be an unsociable week.