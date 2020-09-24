Quick Hits: Green Says He's Rusty But Closing In On New Offense; Mixon Looking For Room; Atkins And Daniels Still Not Practicing

After not playing a full game since the last weekend in October 2018, because of toe and ankle injuries, Green is off to the slowest start of his career with eight catches for 80 yards in the first two games. The only stretch close is five years ago when he opened 2015 with eight catches for 108 yards. The only time he didn't have one catch of least 20 yards in the first two games was eight years ago in his second season.

"We know I missed a year and a half and then came into a new offense, so we've still got a lot of stuff to work out with myself. We've still got to get some things ironed out," Green said. "I'm just still rusty. I'm still learning this system, I'm still trying to get comfortable in the routes that I'm running. Just little things like that. I knew there were going to be growing pains, but I want to be great and I accept the challenge. For me, all I know is to keep working and I know I'll get better each week."

There are a couple of issues at play. Before rookie quarterback Joe Burrow arrived, 59 of Green's 63 touchdowns had been delivered by Andy Dalton, so there has been a new arm to learn. Then, what time the pandemic left for them to bond was taken away by Green's balky hamstring that basically took him out of Burrow's entire training camp.

"New quarterback, it's the first time in the offense and we had no preseason," Green said. "What we have to correct is going to be on the fly. We have a good group of guys. For me, I just have to keep working to get better. Just little things, me and Joe have to meet together. We are going to go over a lot of things about what he sees and what he likes and what I need to do better. "

As Taylor noted after the Cleveland game, Green had only four full-speed team practices. And that highlights the other issue of Green playing in a new offense for the first time. While Green had four offensive coordinators before Taylor arrived, the scheme was basically the one Jay Gruden installed when Green was a rookie. Taylor's scheme is brand new for Green since he never played in a game last season.

"It's different. It's definitely not my first couple years," Green said. "This is a whole different offense. It's more complex. You're moving around more. There are a lot of different things. So, for me, it's just getting comfortable with all these routes and all these concepts and all these positions."

Take a look at that first play in Cleveland. The 30-plus-yarder that Green nearly kept in bounds with his fantasy footfall. Who knows? Maybe back in the day his sleight-of-hand footwork would have saved the day again like it seemed to do at least once a game.

"I could have gotten my feet in and I definitely could have dragged my right foot. I'm used to that, that's just some of the stuff I need to see more and do more and just get back into playing football again," Green said. "You can't say what if, what if. It didn't happen, so you have to continue to work."

And he will do that. Don't expect him to surface on the injury report resting.