How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Eagles Game

Sep 24, 2020 at 08:52 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

Tune in to the Week 3 matchup as the Bengals travel to the city of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Time, television, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the game.

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes
  • Analyst: Adam Archuleta

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in Ohio and pockets of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

ONLINE

For fans with a television subscription that includes the NFL Network, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Official Bengals mobile app and Bengals.com mobile web (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) as well as the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of mobile provider.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Click here for more ways to watch.

Bengals.com, the Official Bengals app and Bengals social media channels will provide game coverage throughout the game. Follow the Bengals on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 6:30 p.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

NATIONAL RADIO

The game also will air nationally on Compass Media Networks.

  • Play-by-Play: Chris Carrino
  • Analyst: Brian Baldinger

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 105 (Cin), 81 (Phi) | XM: 385 (Cin), 226 (Phi)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats Bengals.com.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

