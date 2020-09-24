How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Eagles Game

Tune in to the Week 3 matchup as the Bengals travel to the city of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Time, television, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the game.

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in Ohio and pockets of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

ONLINE

For fans with a television subscription that includes the NFL Network, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Official Bengals mobile app and Bengals.com mobile web (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) as well as the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of mobile provider.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

