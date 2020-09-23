Taylor-Made Takes: Keeping O-Line Intact For Eagles

GH: Are you worried about the hits Joe is taking? Or is just what happens in the NFL?

ZT: I think it's a little bit overblown. There are some things not necessarily hits, pressures that may appear that way, but these guys up front are fighting their tails off. And he's doing a good job extending plays when necessary and has a good feel of his hots (blitz reads) and how to get the ball out of his hand. We need to continue to improve as we keep going.

GH How would you characterize the play of the offensive line? A lot of people are down on them. It sounds like you guys are not.

ZT: That's kind of the fun thing to do right now. We'll just continue to make the corrections. It's always one different error in the run game. We've got to get everybody in sync and we've got some explosive runs that can show up. In the pass game, really, we've faced two of the premier rushers in the NFL and our guys have really battled and given Joe a chance back there.

GH: Did Fred Johnson show you enough to get another start at right guard after his first NFL start there Thursday night?

ZT: Yeah. For a guy that didn't take any physical reps (last week) for his first start at starting right guard, it wasn't perfect, but he's certainly showed some positive signs there that we can build off. He hadn't taken a guard rep in a couple of weeks. We threw him in there on a short week with no practice and we threw the ball 61 times and he got matched up a couple of times against Myles Garrett. He did a nice job with communication. It wasn't perfect but there are some things to build on.

GH: The run game doesn't quite look the same as it did at the end of last year, where then there was a lot of down-hill stuff and a lot of pulling. Are you still sticking with that?

ZT: It's very similar

GH: Without a spring and preseason, the run game needs as much precision as the pass game, right?