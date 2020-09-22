Taylor's Sons Have Score To Settle In City Of Brotherly Love

"I doubt they're going to talk to each other this week," Sherwood Taylor says. "I'll talk to both of them before the game at some point."

Press Taylor has a soft spot in Philly sports lore. Nicknamed "The Vault," by his fellow Eagles assistants, Press used his encyclopedic recall of tape to pull out the origins of the Super Bowl trick play "Philly Special," when the Eagles won it all a few years back. Zac has been entrusted with first-round quarterbacks at every NFL stop, with his last two overall No. 1s in Burrow and the Rams' Jared Goff.

"When they were young, I never thought they would have an interest in doing this," Sherwood Taylor says. "When they started coaching, it was kind of unusual at first. But then they said, 'No, we like it.' I don't think as youngsters they had any intention of doing it. They both had success quickly as a coach. That kind of spurred them on, I think. They were given responsibilities when nobody else was getting that kind of responsibility at that age."

Sherwood's business that sells letter jackets to Oklahoma high schools has taken off this year and he's been on the road quite a bit. He doesn't advertise who his sons are, but he does enough business with coaches to get asked about Burrow.

And count him as a Burrow fan, too. Especially after his first two games.

"Zac says great things about him. He seems like a great kid," Sherwood says. "I think they play the game the same way. They know what's going to happen before it happens. He seems like somebody who understands the game very well."

The difference, of course, is Burrow went No. 1 overall and Taylor didn't get drafted.

But the brothers are entrusted with draft gold on Sunday. Press didn't get the Eagles offensive coordinator job this past offseason, but on a team where the head coach calls the plays and the quarterback is an overall No. 2 pick behind Goff, the title of passing game coordinator shows how Doug Pederson regards him. And media dispatches from training camp had Press running offensive meetings and calling plays during practice.

And Zac Taylor drew praise from his team during training camp for his counsel on social justice issues as well as for his work with Burrow. And after they fell to -0-2, Bengals veteran linebacker Josh Bynes said, "You couldn't ask for a better head coach right now."

But since this is the NFL and they coach offense, the pressure is always there. Burrow's rookie year has been quickly thrown out of balance with an NFL-high 98 passes. Football Outsiders, Pro Football Focus, and Next Gen Stats have Wentz at the bottom of their rankings.

Back in 2015, Sherwood Taylor would have loved a 61-60 score.

But that was the old days. He wouldn't even take a tie now.