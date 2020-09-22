Bengals Travel To Philadelphia To Face The Eagles In Week 3

Setting the scene: The Bengals travel this week to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Cincinnati fell to 0-2 last Thursday, after suffering a 35-30 defeat at Cleveland.

"I will never adjust to or accept losing," said Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow after the game. "That is just something that is not in my mindset, so this 0-2 start is really hurting me, and I know it's hurting Coach Taylor and everybody in (the locker room). We will never adjust to losing. We will never accept losing. We are just going to have to get it right."

Burrow, though, was among the Bengals' bright spots on Thursday. He completed an NFL rookie-record 37 passes on the night, and kept Cincinnati close with his playmaking ability. But he also attempted 61 passes, the second-most ever by an NFL rookie (Carolina's Chris Weinke had 63 in 2001) and second-most ever by a Bengals QB (Jon Kitna had 68 in an OT game vs. Pittsburgh in 2001).

Burrow, though, showed up in big moments throughout the game, and helped Cincinnati's offense convert all five of its fourth-down attempts. It marked the first time since 1970 that the Bengals have gone perfect on as many fourth down attempts in a single game (Elias Sports Bureau's records do not go back further than 1970). He also passed for 316 yards and three TDs, including two in the fourth quarter while the Bengals attempted a comeback.

One of the most painful parts of Thursday's game was the loss of TE C.J. Uzomah, who earlier in the game was on the receiving end of Burrow's first career TD pass. Uzomah went down in the fourth quarter with a right Achilles injury, which Taylor confirmed on Friday was a tear that would cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Last week, Taylor squared off against his college head coach, Bill Callahan, who is now offensive line coach for the Browns. This weekend's game at Philadelphia also figures to hold personal meaning for Taylor, as he gets set to square off against his younger brother, Press, who serves as the Eagles' passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Still, though, Taylor's focus remains on getting his team into the win column.

Philadelphia enters Sunday's game 0-2, after falling 37-19 to the L.A. Rams last week.

The series: The Bengals lead, 9-3-1. Cincinnati's .731 winning percentage against the Eagles is its second-highest against any NFL opponent.