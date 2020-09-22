Bengals Donate $70,000 To Help Provide Mentorship and Resources to Student-Athletes

The Bengals donated $70,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom to fund the Academic & Athletic Accountability Pathway (AAA Pathway) program for the 2020-2021 school year. Since 2018, the Bengals have donated a total of $130,000 to support the program, which provides mentorship and resources to student-athletes throughout CPS high schools.

The goal of AAA Pathway is to help students perform at their grade level, graduate from high school and understand their options beyond high school, whether that is college, the military or the workforce. AAA Pathway also helps 11th grade and 12th grade students prepare for post-graduation, with resources such as ACT Bootcamp Training, athletic-specific college resources and more.