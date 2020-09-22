 Skip to main content
Bengals Donate $70,000 To Help Provide Mentorship and Resources to Student-Athletes

Sep 22, 2020 at 10:01 AM
200913-bengals-helmet_field

The Bengals donated $70,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom to fund the Academic & Athletic Accountability Pathway (AAA Pathway) program for the 2020-2021 school year. Since 2018, the Bengals have donated a total of $130,000 to support the program, which provides mentorship and resources to student-athletes throughout CPS high schools. 

The goal of AAA Pathway is to help students perform at their grade level, graduate from high school and understand their options beyond high school, whether that is college, the military or the workforce. AAA Pathway also helps 11th grade and 12th grade students prepare for post-graduation, with resources such as ACT Bootcamp Training, athletic-specific college resources and more.

In addition to the team's donation, Bengals players recently packed remote learning kits for 350 students and made surprise appearances during virtual ACT Bootcamps to wish students good luck. The Bengals are proud to support this educational opportunity and look forward to watching the program continue to grow.

