Campbell's Chunky Donates 25,000 Products to Freestore Foodback

For over 25 years, Campbell's Chunky has answered the call to end hunger through their charitable work in local communities. "Chunky Sacks Hunger" strives to "sack" food insecurity by continuing to spotlight this issue and provide food and other necessities to fuel Who Dey Nation, and many communities across the United States.

This season, Campbell's Chunky donated 1,000 products for each sack recorded by the Bengals defense, up to 25,000 products. The defense answered the call in 2023, totaling 44 sacks.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard is a part of Campbell's Chunky Soup Squad and is responsible for 6,000 products donated to Freestore Foodbank with his six sacks during the 2023 campaign. In January, Campbell's Chunky, Sam Hubbard and his mom, Amy, spent the day volunteering at Freestore Foodbank. They unboxed palettes of Campbell's Chunky soup and helped stock the shelves in the food market, while enjoying a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

"It's inspiring," said Hubbard, "We're here to try and make a difference and make an impact."