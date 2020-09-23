SEIZE THE DEY and Save a Life: Bengals Week at Hoxworth Blood Center

Football season has officially begun, and that means one thing: Bengals Week is back at Hoxworth Blood Center!

Blood donors who give at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center from Sunday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 3 will receive an exclusive SEIZE THE DEY t-shirt.

"Football season may be a bit different this year, but one thing that hasn't changed is the support we get from the Cincinnati Bengals to promote blood donation," said Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center. "Our Bengals Week blood drive proves to be a truly lifesaving event year after year, and we're thrilled to bring it back for the 2020 season."

All donors between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 will received the t-shirt. Additionally, platelet and red cell donors will receive the shirt the following week, Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.

Can't make it to a donor center during Bengals Week? Hoxworth is also hosting a Bengals Day drive at Duke Energy Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. To schedule an appointment, visit www.hoxworth.org/bengals or call (513) 451-0910.

About Hoxworth