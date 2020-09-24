Bengals Notebook: Vertical Game Wanted; Protecting Joe; Small World, Part III; Geno, Daniels Day-to-Day; Tate Still Top Rate To Zac

BURROW COMFORTABLE: Burrow says the offense took strides from week one and despite the invisible vertical game, he feels "super comfortable," back there surveying the options. Taylor thought how he handled the Browns' pass rush was a step up from the opener and believes his down-field vision is fine.

"Joe has done a really nice job going where he needs to go with the football. Of course it's not perfect, there's things to clean up," Taylor said. "One thing we talked about, taking a sack on first down on a naked, those are things that we've got to avoid and sometimes you've got to learn your lesson once. But I trust there's mistakes that he'll make that he won't make again and that's what you love about him."

For his part, Burrow says he won't stop trying to make something out of nothing.

"I'm going to try to extend plays and make plays down-the-field," Burrow said. "There was one play last week I should have thrown the ball away and one the week before where I should have thrown the ball away. If I can get those plays right and not take those sacks or turnovers, that's kind of the next step for me."

KEEPING JOE SAFE: Center Trey Hopkins doesn't back away at all from it. Yes, there's a lot of heat on his line to protect Burrow. But not from you or I or the network blazers.

Try taking the heat from themselves. They like this guy. They know what he means to the team and the town. That's pressure.

"There's a lot of people watching Joe Burrow this year. There's a lot of people, and rightfully so -- he's special," Hopkins said. "And so the pressure isn't from the outside, the pressure is from inside. We want to protect our guy, because we know he can do big things for us, he has done big things.

"He's come in from day one and been a huge leader for us. He's been a brother in the locker room. He's been the guy, and he's going to continue to improve his game. He's going to lead to a lot of a lot of wins around here, and so the pressure is internally wanting to hold your guy up, keep him clean, and do your part for the team."

And now for a perspective from the other locker room, where Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has had Carson Wentz since his second season after he was the No. 2 overall pick. Since then Wentz came within an ACL tear of being NFL MVP, has broken his back and suffered a concussion. So Pederson knows something about trying to protect young franchise quarterbacks.