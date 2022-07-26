Quick Hits: "Camp Normalcy," Dawns At Bengals Training Camp; Tweaking Burrow; Short (Yardage) List; D-Day Stands For Dax

_If the offense has any questions besides who is going to line up Wednesday in place of Collins at right tackle (Isaiah Prince or D'Ante Smith) and if Jackson Carman is going to fend off rookie Cordell Volson at left guard, it is what they do at fourth and fifth receiver. Stanley Morgan and Mike Thomas don't have glittering receiving numbers. But the coaches covet them for their work on special teams and dependability in the offense.

"We all love Stanley in our coaching staff and in our locker room. It's Stanley's mentality; it's his toughness; it's his unselfishness," Callahan said. "He does everything a thousand miles an hour. The reps he got this offseason were helpful for him to really refine his receiving ability, his route running, his knowledge of the system.

"Mike's been really a consistent player for us. He knows the system. He's productive when he's had chances and he does a really good job for Darrin (Simmons). Those guys are fun to watch. I think that competition is going to be fun to watch as well on who emerges in that fourth, fifth and sixth spot for us."

That's the thing. If the Bengals go get a more productive receiver off waivers or in a trade and dress him on a Sunday they don't have one of the Big Three, that takes away a key player for special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.

_Speaking of Simmons, the longest-tenured special teams coordinator in the NFL going into his 20th season in Cincinnati, he's been saying the streamlined spring doesn't give him a great feel for the roster.

He told Bengals.com last month, "Something like that, you really don't see it until the preseason games when you're going against other teams. We'll certainly have plenty of time in training camp to get a handle on the young guys and hone the skills of the veterans. The OTAs are for self-improvement. Training camp is for competition and working on the team concepts."

Simmons, a major reason the Bengals have been to the playoffs eight times in the last 18 seasons with three different quarterbacks, broke it down Monday.