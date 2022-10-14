Quick Hits: Noises Off; Jonah Encouraged, Tee Questionable; Stanley Morgan Goes Home With Early Bengals Memory; Andy Dalton Again

STAN THE MAN: For all the talk about the Elvis-Beatles Return of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to New Orleans and the presence of three former Saint starters on the Bengals top ten scoring defense in Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Jr., may very well have the best story and is no doubt being considered for game captain.

From what can be pieced together through fragments of memory and the Bengals media guide, Morgan, the special teams dynamo who played at the Big Easy powerhouse of St. Augustine High School, first went to the Superdome when he was 13 and saw the Bengals play the Saints in the 2009 preseason opener.

Morgan went as a member of a Tulane football camp and remembers lining up with his group for the national anthem in front of the Bengals as he gaped at wide receiver Chad Johnson. He remembers being on the field before halftime, but doesn't remember New Orleans native Chis Henry scoring the Bengals' only touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half.

"I remember Chris Henry, of course, but I don't remember that. It was so long ago," Morgan said. "It means so much to me. It's the first time I've played an NFL game in my hometown and it's going to be in front of a lot of the people that made me the man I am today."

His mom was with him that night in '09 and she'll be there Sunday. There are 20 tickets under the name of that long-ago football camper.

"I'd really like to do something special," Morgan said.

NOISES OFF: Taylor didn't exactly hold a 1990 concert in there to get ready for dome noise.

"We're not trying to break our guys' ear drums," Taylor said. "We tried to give them a little bit of a taste. At the end of the day you just want to alter the communication between me and the quarterback, the quarterback and the huddle, anything at the line of scrimmage. Often times when you're in a place like that, any level of noise causes a little bit of stress in communication if you can't see the quarterback's lips. You have to make sure your visual context is really good if he's signaling. It doesn't have to be the most deafening environment we've had. Just a stress in communication."

BATTERED HOSTS: The Saints are dinged. Three wide receivers, Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty, are out. That's a total of 33 catches and three touchdowns out of 110 and seven, respectively.