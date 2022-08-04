Quick Hits: Young-Old D.J. Reader Says He's NFL's Best NT; Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Visits Training Camp

_Big Willie Anderson, the greatest right tackle of his era and newest member of the Bengals Ring of Honor, spoke to the team and the offensive line before Thursday's practice. His speech to the team was inspired by one he gave to one of Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' early teams. Anderson, then a team elder and captain, was greeted with push back from some of the younger players.

"That's in the past," they told him.

So on Thursday Anderson told the '22 Bengals to go beyond.

"Don't let last year be your ceiling," Anderson recalled what he said to the team. "It should be your base, your starting point … You set the starting point. Don't let last year be the best year of your career. You've got a young team."

Anderson also talked mentality to the O-line and conjured up memories of the brutal 24 power that brought defenses to their knees with Anderson and right guard Bobbie Williams bludgeoning the defense.

"He said every time that play was called, they already knew it was going one way," said left guard Jackson Carman. "They had one mission in that plan and that was to destroy the guy across from him."

Anderson, who runs an offensive line academy in Atlanta, worked with Carman before the Bengals drafted him. And before they took him, they called Anderson about him and got a hearty endorsement.