Quick Hits: 'We're Playing As Good As Anybody'; Perine Follows Up Mixon Record; Bengals Tackles Draw Raves; Chrisman Has Helper In NFL Debut

PITTSBURGH _ Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called his second straight win here and the first one this season in the AFC North one of his favorites. It put him over .500 in his career (18-17-1), gave him 22 touchdowns and on pace for a Bengals-record 37 and marked the fourth time in the last five games they've hit 30 points in a game they trailed 20-17 at halftime.

"A lot of adversity. AFC North game. Bad weather, cold, windy," said Burrow, who had said last week this would be one his coldest games and it was as the temp dipped below freezing. "We fought through. We found a way to win."

The cameras caught him saying, "We're the big dogs," on the field and while he didn't elaborate Burrow did allow the Bengals are a club to be reckoned with as December beckons.

"I think we're playing as good as anybody," Burrow said. "We're hitting our stride offensively. We still left some points out there. There's always room to improve, obviously. But the last couple of weeks, apart from that Monday night game, we've been pretty lights out."

Both coaches though the pivotal point of the game came with the Bengals leading, 27-23, with 9:33 left and starting a drive from their own seven. Don't look for a big third-down conversion. They never faced a third down in the eight-play drive.

"I thought it was significant. We pinned them back and they went plus 90 and scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive. I thought that was a significant sequence in the game," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, "particularly from a field positioning standpoint. When you're in that position, the field positioning is a component. When you got it, you got to maintain it. It has to produce points, and obviously when you got it on defense, you can't allow them to drive the field."

The big play of the game, then, was wide receiver Tyler Boyd's first touch of the game on the first play of that drive, a leaping 27-yard catch as Burrow found his back-shoulder. Then he caught a 15-yarder in the middle of the field to put them at the Steelers 21.

"I thought on that last drive, TB really stepped up big time," Taylor said. ""He had the back shoulder inside fade and then he had kind of the pull away on the four verticals."

SAMAJE SPECIAL: A game after running back Joe Mixon set a Bengals record with five touchdowns, his backup Samaje Perine got another one Sunday when he became the first Cincinnati running back to catch three touchdowns in a game.

"The three touchdowns from the running back, mind boggling," said Steelers Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "Receiving out of the backfield. We didn't get home enough."

But Perine, the soft-spoken, unassuming reserve who got the Bengals back in last year's AFC title game with a 41-yard-catch-and-run touchdown late in the half, did get home with his second, third and fourth touchdowns of the season after Mixon went to the locker room at halftime with a concussion, two more touchdowns than what he had combined for the Bengals in the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons.

"He steps up whenever his opportunity presents itself," said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. "One of those locker room guys that everybody talks about. Great in the locker room. Great guy to talk to. Culture builder. He's fun to play with."

It's believed head coach Zac Taylor gave Perine one of many game balls.