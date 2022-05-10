Quick Hits: Jonah Williams Embraces Bengals' 'Vote of Confidence'; DJ Reader Hoping Defense Provides PBS Surprises

_Everyone in Bengaldom is on the edge of their seat waiting for Thursday night's schedule reveal, right?

"You just told me (about it)," Reader said. "Just week-to-week, whoever's out there. I mean I definitely watch the film and everything like that, but just knowing we have to play them at this time and them at this time, week-to-week I'm out there for whatever opponent we've got and just excited about it."

_In his third season as the starter Williams has a third bookend at right tackle in La'el Collins, the estimable former Cowboy who rated 16th in PFF grades last season.

"He was a great tackle in Dallas and he was great tackle at LSU, watching him there, too," Williams said. "I've gotten to meet him, work out with him a little bit. He's super strong and athletic. You can see that watching him on film. But he seems like he's a good guy, too. Really humble. He's just been working hard, keeping his head down. For somebody who has a lot of hype around him because he's a great player, he could have come in with a lot more ego and he hasn't. He's come in, he's put in work with the rest of us. I've got a good impression so far."

_Not only did they play next to each other last year, but Reader has a bond with Larry Ogunjobi that stretches all the way back to their hometown of Greensboro, N.C. The two plan to put on a "gala," next month in their hometown and by then they have to be hoping to have some kind of good news on Ogunjobi's broken foot.

After a career-high seven sacks as a relentless three technique, Ogunjobi's season came to an end in the Wild Card win over the Raiders. His $40 million deal with the Bears was negated two days later when he failed a physical and the two have been commiserating in frequent contact.

"It's a very, very unfortunate situation. It's one of those situations you feel like your life is going to change and, boy, does your life change," Reader said. "We pray together. We talk to each other. He knows I always have his back. I'm just praying for him. I've always had his back. I've watched him grow as a player. It's very unfortunate the situation happened.

"He's doing well. He's in high spirits. You're not going to break someone like that, he's in high spirits." ….

Williams took note of the one offensive lineman the Bengals drafted in North Dakota State's Cordell Volson and his summer job that sometimes entails moving derailed trains.