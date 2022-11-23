Quick Hits: Chase Limited; Clay Johnston Recalls The Play Last Time Bengals Met Titans

THE PLAY: Bengals backup linebacker Clay Johnston, who should have the key to the city after making one of the biggest plays in Bengals history, relaxed for a few minutes with free safety Jessie Bates III before Wednesday's practice as they reminisced about last year's AFC Divisional 19-16 win in Tennessee that put them in the AFC title game.

"Big play," said Bates, nodding at Johnston and his stoning of The King.

"What about this guy?" said Johnston, nodding at Bates and his interception of quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play of the game. "Big play."

They make neither play and they probably don't win.

"Right. There were like five of them," Johnston said. "Mike Hilton (interception). Logan (Wilson's interception) …

"D.J. (Reader) stopping everything," Bates said.

You get the idea. But here's the thing. Johnston has played one snap from scrimmage since that snap. And that's the only snap he played from scrimmage in the postseason. And it wasn't really from scrimmage because it was a two-point conversion.

"I don't know about that," said Johnston when someone told him it was The Play. "It's my only play. It still might be."

But this guy's all football player. He's a valued special teamer who is second on the team with five tackles in the kicking game. And it will be recalled he had 20 tackles in a preseason game this year he played 66 scrimmage snaps and 12 on teams.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it. I'm just glad we won," Johnston said of The Tackle.

Midway through the second quarter, the Titans had just tied the game at six on the monstrous Derrick Henry's three-yard touchdown run. The 6-3, 247-pound Henry had just returned from a foot injury that took a big gash out of his season, but was still King Henry with two rushing titles. When the Bengals were called for too many men on the ensuing extra point, the ball was moved between the one and the two and the Titans opted to go for two and suddenly Johnston, who was not on field-goal block, was called on to the field on the goal-line unit.

"Al Golden was yelling at me to get out there and I said, 'Yes sir,'" Johnston said of the former Bengals linebackers coach. "We did go over it in walk-through on Friday."

But nobody told him to do this. Which was from his right end position, streak across to the line of scrimmage, dive and trip up the NFL's most feared back shy of the goal line over his right tackle to keep it a 6-6 game and not make it 8-6. Which, as they say, was huge.

"I didn't think about it once," said Johnston of his plan. "I just said, 'King Henry is coming.' I honestly had no idea where he was going. I just knew he was going to get the ball. Because the ball is on the one-yards line and that's a big man. If is them, that's what I would have done. I had to dive. I was too far away."

Johnston didn't get the key to the city, but he did get a free meal at Buffalo Wings and Rings in Cincinnati not soon after that when a customer did recognize him.