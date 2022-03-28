Quick Hits: Bracing For Another AFC North Rumble; Zac: Scary Ja'Marr 'Only Started To Scratch The Potential'; Taylor Endorses Eli

PALM BEACH, Fla. _ When the NFL head coaches had their family photo snapped Monday in front of the majestic fountains of The Breakers, Zac Taylor stood in front of Andy Reid and next to good buddy Matt LaFleur and new Texans boss Lovie Smith.

That's about where Taylor and his rising Bengals stand at the league's annual owners meetings. They twice finished ahead of Reid's two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs last season, the last in the thrilling overtime of the AFC championship game. He's right there with his old friend LaFleur, also coach of a generational franchise quarterback in Green Bay. And Smith and Taylor are a rare snapshot, two of only 13 current head coaches that have won a conference championship.

But there's no room to puff cigars in the AFC North, a rough-and-tumble smoke house where they compete even in March. Ask Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at Monday's AFC coaches media availability about his division, the Bengals and the changes he's seen in the North since 2007.

"I haven't thought about the division," Tomlin said with a straight game face. "I've only thought about our team and building the early stages of schematic development and acquisition of talent for us. I'Il get to the others, but I'm not there yet."

These guys are already switching from an easy lobby conversation to using regular season coach speak once the microphones deploy. But then, Tomlin and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have seen this all before.

The great rivals have both won Super Bowls and Tomlin heads into his 16th season, tying former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis for the longest run in the North. Harbaugh is a year behind at 15 and just as game week guarded.

"The Bengals are the champs. The defending champs," said Harbaugh pleasantly after his session and politely said he was due at a meeting when asked to characterize the state of the Bengals-Ravens rivalry that has been even more heated of late.

Even in early spring they're not looking to give an edge. And Taylor gets it. He knows a sweep of the Steelers and Ravens by a combined 147-58 won last year's division and not this one.

"I usually talk to John Harbaugh about this in pregame and you wouldn't really want it any other way," said Taylor of the strength of the AFC North during his avail with the national media. "We play in an incredibly difficult division … you come out of that division battle tested if you're able to make it to the playoffs and playing in the AFC North you feel like you've played the best of the best six times."

While the chattering pundits have looked at the additions and christened the AFC just so hard, the North coaches are wondering what else is new.

"We've learned that the hard way, we've learned that playing against some great teams," Taylor said. "That's life in the NFL, it's never easy, it's always fun and entertaining. Our guys really have risen to the challenge. I expect them to do the same next year."