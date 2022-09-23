Quick Hits: Bengals To Gauge La'el Collins' Status Friday; More Joe Burrow Milestones; Burrow's Blueprint For Win; Asiasi Poised For Bengals Debut

FLAG WATCH: Last season the Bengals were the NFL's least penalized team. With 11 this season they are middle of the pack and four ahead of last season. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has noticed the three offsides calls against his guys, one each from each position group in linebacker Germaine Pratt and slot cornerback Mike Hilton in Dallas and left end Sam Hubbard in the opener.

"We were the least penalized team, but we are finding some penalties this year," Anarumo said. "Putting them back in third-and-5 where you don't get a chance to rush on third-and-5 because the ball is getting out. Third and 8, third and 10, third and 12, you get a chance to get a sack."

ASIASI POISED: With tight end Drew Sample headed to injured reserve, it looks like Devin Asiasi is going to become the first of the Bengals' three cutdown waiver claims to be active on game day at MetLife.

Asiasi, a third-year player who was a third-round draft pick of the 2020 Patriots out of UCLA, has played just a dozen snaps since that rookie season because of injury. His last game as a rookie came against the Jets in a 28-14 win at New England he played 35 snaps and he says he doesn't see much difference in the Jets scheme even though head coach Robert Saleh got the job a few weeks after that game.

"It helps to be familiar with how the front and the linebackers play," said Asiasi, who says he's pretty comfortable with a playbook he received three weeks ago. "It's coming together. I think the biggest thing is repetition and going out on the field and being able to see the defense and how they react to certain things."

Sample is a tough loss because he's a good blocker and the Bengals are looking to shore up their protection and getting that running game going. Although tight ends coach James Casey is left with two guys behind starter Hayden Hurt who haven't played very much, he thinks they have the talent to take advantage of the opportunity.

Mitchell Wilcox, a 2020 undrafted free agent, has played 105 snaps at tight end, 21 this season and 19 last week when Sample got hurt. A core special teamer from the Super Bowl team, Wilcox is trying to get a niche.

"He's still here for a reason," Casey said. "He's got talent."