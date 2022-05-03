Quick Hits: Bengals Plan To Show 'We're For Real'; Wilson Flags Return For Camp; Huber, Harris Get Competition

Wilson is one of the best of the NFL's new wave linebackers, but he showed his old-school toughness in the post season. He had surgery on his labrum as well as a ligament in front of his shoulder to fix the Dec. 5 injury. He missed four of the next five games, but in that one he played every snap in the AFC North-clinching win over the Chiefs and then didn't miss a snap in the postseason in one of the more remarkable efforts in club annals.

"Sometimes it felt fine and then there were times a certain hit would not make it feel so good," Wilson said. "It just depended on the specific play, honestly. I don't know the extent of it. I never take a look at the MRI nor do I know how to read an MRI, but I know the tear was getting bigger as the season progressed. I didn't necessarily need to get it fixed. It was just way smarter to get it fixed long-term."

Wilson won't be on the field in the spring, but says he'll be back for the first day of training camp …

_The Bengals talked about drafting a punter and when they didn't, long-time incumbent Kevin Huber signed his contract Monday. But on Tuesday, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons reiterated there'll be a training camp punting competition, a first for Huber in his 14th season. The foe is Drue Chrisman, last year's undrafted free agent from Ohio State whose rookie year never get off the ground when he broke his hand before training camp.

Huber, 37 in July and the club's all-time punter in virtually every category, tailed off last season after a big 2020. Simmons says Huber "has a leg up," particularly when it comes to holding for kicker Evan McPherson.

"These guys have to split equal reps with different snappers. I also think the holding part is a significant part of it, too," Simmons said. "I used to think a punter's job, 60 percent of it was punting and probably 40 percent was holding. I think (with) the advent of more analytics …. the punting and the holding part has probably shifted.

"Obviously having a weapon that we have in Evan and being able to back our field goal attempts up a bit, certainly opens the field up for those guys offensively, too. And so now I think it's probably like 55-45 or probably damn close to 50-50 punting and holding." …

There's also going to a first competitive camp for 14-year long snapper Clark Harris. Reports have the Bengals signing in rookie free agency the lone snapper who worked at the NFL scouting combine in Cal Adomitis out of Pittsburgh.