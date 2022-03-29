Quick Hits: Bengals Hope To Copy Rams' Super Rebound; Postseason OT Revamped

If it sounds familiar, it is. Taylor said much the same thing at his media avail here Monday.

"Starting over is the wrong word. We have to re-establish ourselves going into the offseason," Taylor said. "We did a lot of work last season to get to where we are. To think we're going to pick up where we left off is the wrong way to go about it. These guys need to come back as hungry as ever, some of the new pieces we have, the draft, we need everybody to re-create a lot of the things we were able to do last year."

The year after the Rams lost to the Patriots, they needed to win their last game to go 9-7 and still missed the playoffs. Then in 2020 they went 10-6 and won a Wild Card before losing in the next round.

"What was really challenging about 2019 was the expectations," McVay said. "It was like 'OK, let's get back there' and we don't even make the playoffs. But in a lot of instances, you end up taking the most from those learning opportunities that don't go your way. Setbacks can be setups for comebacks. I think that's the way our team has looked at it, and all those things are really a testament to being around the right people. And Zac is certainly one of those guys I was around those first couple of years."

There's just not much you can say to one of your good friends after you barely beat him in the biggest game of your lives.