Quick Hits: Highlights from the Bengals 2022 Schedule

Taking note of their scintillating Super Bowl run, the NFL gave the Bengals full exposure for the 2022 season with the maximum five primetime games along with three more in the popular 4:25 p.m. Sunday window.
All three Bengals' road AFC North games are at night, as are Paul Brown Stadium games against Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, and against Buffalo on Monday, Jan. 2.
It all starts and ends at PBS in a historic opener against the Steelers (1 p.m., Sept 11) and another home finale against the Ravens on Jan. 7 or 8. The Bengals have played no team more than their arch-rivals from Pittsburgh, but it's the first time they get the Steelers in an opener. For the ninth time in 13 years the Bengals close a season with Baltimore, the seventh time at home.
Released Thursday night, the Bengals' schedule has a slew of highlights:
_The first and maybe only meeting between the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady comes Dec. 18 in a 4:25 p.m. game from Tampa on CBS.
_On Jan. 2, a year to the day Burrow and the Bengals took down the two-time AFC champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes at PBS to clinch the AFC North, the Bengals get another AFC heavy at home in a Monday night game on ESPN. Burrow goes up against Buffalo gunslinger Josh Allen fort the first time at 8:30 p.m.
_The rematch of last season's classic AFC title game the Bengals won in overtime takes place at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 4 against the Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. CBS game.
Despite the primetime plethora, the Bengals' schedule has a similar cadence to the one they played to prominence last season: A home opener followed by two road games before playing their Thursday night game at home in Week 4. This time it's against the Dolphins in an 8:15 p.m. game streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
And, just like last year, their bye falls after the ninth game on Nov. 13 and they come out of it with a road game, this one in Pittsburgh on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Also like last season, they close with a bunch of home games with four of the last six, including the last two of the year against the Bills and Ravens. That ends a gauntlet that begins after the bye when they face six playoff teams in the last eight games. And the two that didn't make it, Baltimore and Cleveland, were in the playoffs the year before.
And, just like last season, the Bengals are looking to make hay quickly before the bye. In the first nine games they play three teams expecting to have new quarterbacks when they open with the Steelers, get the Falcons at PBS at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 and then go to Cleveland the next week for a Halloween Monday nighter.
It's the first time ever that the Bengals have had all their division road games in primetime and they come within a span of six weeks. After a mini-bye, they're in Baltimore Oct. 9 for Sunday Night Football and come out of the regular bye for that Sunday nighter in Pittsburgh. It's the first time the Bengals have been in Cleveland on Monday night since Oct. 22, 1990, when running back Ickey Woods returned from a 13-month absence with an ACL injury and performed "The Ickey Shuffle," for the nation when his one-yard touchdown run closed out a 34-13 win over the Browns.
The Bengals play at the same time for consecutive weeks just once, when they're in New Orleans Oct. 16 and host the Falcons Oct. 23 in 1 p.m. games.
