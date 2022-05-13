Quick Hits: Highlights from the Bengals 2022 Schedule

May 12, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

AP22055087402945
Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won, 23-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Taking note of their scintillating Super Bowl run, the NFL gave the Bengals full exposure for the 2022 season with the maximum five primetime games along with three more in the popular 4:25 p.m. Sunday window.

All three Bengals' road AFC North games are at night, as are Paul Brown Stadium games against Miami on Thursday, Sept. 29, and against Buffalo on Monday, Jan. 2.

It all starts and ends at PBS in a historic opener against the Steelers (1 p.m., Sept 11) and another home finale against the Ravens on Jan. 7 or 8. The Bengals have played no team more than their arch-rivals from Pittsburgh, but it's the first time they get the Steelers in an opener. For the ninth time in 13 years the Bengals close a season with Baltimore, the seventh time at home.

Released Thursday night, the Bengals' schedule has a slew of highlights:

_The first and maybe only meeting between the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady comes Dec. 18 in a 4:25 p.m. game from Tampa on CBS.

_On Jan. 2, a year to the day Burrow and the Bengals took down the two-time AFC champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes at PBS to clinch the AFC North, the Bengals get another AFC heavy at home in a Monday night game on ESPN. Burrow goes up against Buffalo gunslinger Josh Allen fort the first time at 8:30 p.m.

_The rematch of last season's classic AFC title game the Bengals won in overtime takes place at Paul Brown Stadium on Dec. 4 against the Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. CBS game.

Despite the primetime plethora, the Bengals' schedule has a similar cadence to the one they played to prominence last season: A home opener followed by two road games before playing their Thursday night game at home in Week 4. This time it's against the Dolphins in an 8:15 p.m. game streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

And, just like last year, their bye falls after the ninth game on Nov. 13 and they come out of it with a road game, this one in Pittsburgh on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Also like last season, they close with a bunch of home games with four of the last six, including the last two of the year against the Bills and Ravens. That ends a gauntlet that begins after the bye when they face six playoff teams in the last eight games. And the two that didn't make it, Baltimore and Cleveland, were in the playoffs the year before.

And, just like last season, the Bengals are looking to make hay quickly before the bye. In the first nine games they play three teams expecting to have new quarterbacks when they open with the Steelers, get the Falcons at PBS at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 and then go to Cleveland the next week for a Halloween Monday nighter.

It's the first time ever that the Bengals have had all their division road games in primetime and they come within a span of six weeks. After a mini-bye, they're in Baltimore Oct. 9 for Sunday Night Football and come out of the regular bye for that Sunday nighter in Pittsburgh. It's the first time the Bengals have been in Cleveland on Monday night since Oct. 22, 1990, when running back Ickey Woods returned from a 13-month absence with an ACL injury and performed "The Ickey Shuffle," for the nation when his one-yard touchdown run closed out a 34-13 win over the Browns.

The Bengals play at the same time for consecutive weeks just once, when they're in New Orleans Oct. 16 and host the Falcons Oct. 23 in 1 p.m. games.

Photo Gallery | Bengals 2022 Opponents

Take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals opponents for the 2022 season.

PRESEASON Week 1 - Cardinals at Bengals, Date and Time TBD
1 / 20

PRESEASON Week 1 - Cardinals at Bengals, Date and Time TBD

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PRESEASON Week 2 - Bengals at Giants, Date and Time TBD
2 / 20

PRESEASON Week 2 - Bengals at Giants, Date and Time TBD

PRESEASON Week 3 - Rams at Bengals, Date and Time TBD
3 / 20

PRESEASON Week 3 - Rams at Bengals, Date and Time TBD

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 1 – Steelers at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST
4 / 20

Week 1 – Steelers at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST

Ryan Meyer
Week 2—Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 PM EST
5 / 20

Week 2—Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 PM EST

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 3—Bengals at Jets, 1:00 PM EST
6 / 20

Week 3—Bengals at Jets, 1:00 PM EST

Ryan Meyer
Week 4-- Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 PM EST
7 / 20

Week 4-- Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 PM EST

Jimmy Longo/CAVALIERS HOLDINGS LLC
Week 5-- Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 PM EST
8 / 20

Week 5-- Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 PM EST

Week 6-- Bengals at Saints, 1:00 PM EST
9 / 20

Week 6-- Bengals at Saints, 1:00 PM EST

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Week 7-- Falcons at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST
10 / 20

Week 7-- Falcons at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST

John Amis
Week 8-- Bengals at Browns, 8:15 PM EST
11 / 20

Week 8-- Bengals at Browns, 8:15 PM EST

WEEK 9-- Panthers at Bengals,1:00 PM EST
12 / 20

WEEK 9-- Panthers at Bengals,1:00 PM EST

Bob Leverone/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WEEK 11-- Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 PM EST
13 / 20

WEEK 11-- Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 PM EST

Ryan Meyer
WEEK 12-- Bengals at Titans, 1:00 PM EST
14 / 20

WEEK 12-- Bengals at Titans, 1:00 PM EST

WEEK 13-- Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 EST
15 / 20

WEEK 13-- Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 EST

WEEK 14-- Browns at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST
16 / 20

WEEK 14-- Browns at Bengals, 1:00 PM EST

WEEK 15-- Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM EST
17 / 20

WEEK 15-- Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM EST

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WEEK 16-- Bengals at Patriots, 1:00 PM EST
18 / 20

WEEK 16-- Bengals at Patriots, 1:00 PM EST

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WEEK 17-- Bills at Bengals, 8:30 PM EST
19 / 20

WEEK 17-- Bills at Bengals, 8:30 PM EST

Adrian Kraus
WEEK 18-- Ravens at Bengals, Date and Time TBD
20 / 20

WEEK 18-- Ravens at Bengals, Date and Time TBD

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Despite the primetime plethora, the Bengals' schedule has a similar cadence to the one they played to prominence last season: A home opener followed by two road games before playing their Thursday night game at home in Week 4. This time it's against the Dolphins in an 8:15 p.m. game streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

And, just like last year, their bye falls after the ninth game on Nov. 13 and they come out of it with a road game, this one in Pittsburgh on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Also like last season, they close with a bunch of home games with four of the last six, including the last two of the year against the Bills and Ravens. That ends a gauntlet that begins after the bye when they face six playoff teams in the last eight games. And the two that didn't make it, Baltimore and Cleveland, were in the playoffs the year before.

And, just like last season, the Bengals are looking to make hay quickly before the bye. In the first nine games they play three teams expecting to have new quarterbacks when they open with the Steelers, get the Falcons at PBS at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 and then go to Cleveland the next week for a Halloween Monday nighter.

It's the first time ever that the Bengals have had all their division road games in primetime and they come within a span of six weeks. After a mini-bye, they're in Baltimore Oct. 9 for Sunday Night Football and come out of the regular bye for that Sunday nighter in Pittsburgh. It's the first time the Bengals have been in Cleveland on Monday night since Oct. 22, 1990, when running back Ickey Woods returned from a 13-month absence with an ACL injury and performed "The Ickey Shuffle," for the nation when his one-yard touchdown run closed out a 34-13 win over the Browns.

The Bengals play at the same time for consecutive weeks just once, when they're in New Orleans Oct. 16 and host the Falcons Oct. 23 in 1 p.m. games.

MicrosoftTeams-image (6)

Bengals 2022 Schedule

View the whole schedule and find tickets here.

VIEW

Related Content

news

Game-by-Game Glance At Bengals 2022 NFL Schedule

The Bengals 2022 schedule at a glance:

news

Bengals 2022 Schedule Features Five Primetime Games

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 regular season schedule features five primetime games — the maximum allowed by the NFL on the initial schedule — along with three more games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot.

news

Bengals Open 2022 Season at Home Against Steelers

The Bengals have played the Steelers in gripping postseason theater, all-or-nothing regular season finales and primetime dramas.

news

TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

Advertising