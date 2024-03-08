Bengals Head Into Free Agency Ready For Anything

_Expect the unexpected, and their nimble front office has been able to turn on a dime and adjust their priorities as the market evolves in the first few hours.

_Burrow is one of the NFL's top draws for free-agents and fans alike. Plus, his head coach, Zac Taylor, has earned the rep around the league for taking care of his players with a team that always seems to have fresh legs. (Check out Burrow's 19-6 record in November, December, and January.)

_They don't close up shop after the first week of free agency and prefer to take the long view of the cap leading up to Opening Day. Even though the draft isn't until the last week of April and the practice squad isn't formed until the week before the opener, they've already got the rookie pool of $10.5 million and the $4 million of the practice squad budgeted, among other items.

Last year's biggest move didn't come until the day before the opener, when Burrow signed the NFL's richest contract ever and then boarded the charter to Cleveland. No doubt, Chase was taking notes in first class.

_The Bengals like to make big deals (they've routinely spent to or over the salary cap in the 24 seasons of Paycor Stadium), but they also like to craft them so the future is protected by front-loaded money.

Whether they come out as hot as they have in the first four free agencies of the Burrow Epoch, when they've landed an elite starter from another team on each of the first four days, remains to be seen.

(Technically, they made the Texans' Reader the league's highest-paid nose tackle in 2020 a month before they drafted Burrow, but they knew when they signed Reader they were going to be the Burrow Bengals.)

The Bengals weren't stunned when the cap hit $255 million. They were already sketching it out at about $250 million and last week at the NFL scouting combine, director of player personnel Duke Tobin acknowledged there is money to be spent.