Orlando Brown Jr.'s Bengals Debut As Big As Zeus

"I'm glad I haven't been named an All-Pro. It means so much more to be able to do it for an organization like this. For this city," Brown says. "The previous places I was at, I played left tackle and I wasn't a mainstay of their core or a mainstay of a building block of what they wanted to be and all those things. I don't feel that way (about Kansas City).

"I was playing on the last year of my rookie deal, and I played on a franchise tag. Although those things were offered, it was never set in stone like it was here. This organization said, 'We're going to make you a big part of what we want to be,' based off what they gave me (four years, $64 million). Being able to make All-Pro here? That genuinely means the world to me."

He has been watching this world. He has played the Bengals twice a year ever since he came into the league, straddling Marvin Lewis' last season in 2018 and Zac Taylor's first in 2019. From the outside, the Bengals always attracted him.

(Which is funny because Zeus would tell friends he hated Cincinnati and the Bengals. Only because it was a heated rivalry in both Cleveland and Baltimore.)

"You can see the energy, you can feel the heart and will against guys like Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Carlos Dunlap when he was here. You could always feel there was a will and a want … I always felt this is a gritty team that really wants to win. You can feel that from the players."

He also feels it from Taylor and his staff, as well as ownership. Brown has been struck at the music that is allowed in the Bengals locker room because he noticed in his previous stops the organizations had "ten toes in the locker room." He would especially notice when the business partners were in there (and they always seemed to be in there) how the music would change.

"Here, you can put whatever you want on the speaker system," Brown says. "It may not sound like a lot, but the influence that type of stuff has is huge."

Today, Brown is driving his '69 Chevelle LSS 396 from one of his favorite places already in Cincy, Lola's Coffee Bar, a Burrow Go Ball from Paycor Stadium on Third Street. The "IDIDIT," license plates are inspired by Derrick Thomas' Mercedes-Benz from MTV's "Cribs," back in the '90s and it is roaring and rattling down Central Avenue just the way he likes it after they put in the LSX 454 engine.

"I like that old muscle car feeling," Brown says. "Nowadays so many guys are buying these hell cats and all those other 2023 versions. I'll take my 50 grand and build me something old school. I've got an old soul, you could say."

To know why, you have to know Zeus, and no one knows him better than his oldest child.

Growing up in 1980s Washington D.C. during the AIDs and crack epidemics. Junior's grandmother was a janitor. His grandfather drove taxis. Making a living and staying alive were the same things.

"(Zeus) somewhat had to wear a mask to fit in. I feel like for a long time he really struggled just being himself," Junior says. "You could say we have different personalities. My dad that I knew to the core was a very chill individual. What was perceived as far as the Zeus personality, the aggression, that wasn't always who he was."

He knows how Zeus went to South Carolina State and wasn't even on the list of prospects the Browns came to watch that day in Orangeburg. He introduced himself to the scouts like he introduced himself to Mira.

"Zeus."