Quick Hits: Bengals Win Preseason Finale With Punters Up In Air; Rookie D-Linemen Keep Popping; Did Volson Stave Off Carman At LG?

The Bengals' punting competition still looks like one of those kicks authored Saturday night by Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman in their roster showdown during the 16-7 win over the Rams in the preseason finale at Paycor Stadium.

Up in the air with Tuesday's final cut to 53 players looming.

"Both of us hung it up better tonight,' said Chrisman, the first-year challenger to Huber, the Bengals all-time punter.

With special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons facing one of the biggest calls of his 20 seasons running the Bengals kicking game, Huber and Chrisman reinforced their strengths.

"I don't envy Darrin. I can tell you that," Chrisman said. "It's been fun. I think Kevin and I made each other better. It's out of my hands at this point.

"If you look at the stats, it's a dead heat."

Huber, 37, a 14-year vet who has been to a Pro Bowl, forced two fair catches inside the Rams 20. While tying the Bengals record with 207 games, Huber has dropped 337 punts inside-the-20 for the 12th most of all-time in NFL history.

Chrisman, 25, the ranked the fourth best punter in Ohio State history, also had a fair catch on his first punt of the night. But he's known for his booming leg and he didn't disappoint with his second and last punt of the night, a 65-yarder that hit inside the 5 and bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

And there you have Simmons' dilemma because both held flawlessly on Evan McPherson's three field goals and an extra point. Holding was one of the things that knocked Chrisman out of the derby last year. But he closed the gap so closely that Simmons said earlier this week it's not part of the decision because they're so close in that category.

"I probably did holding more this summer than punting," Chrisman said. "Overall I felt pretty happy with this training camp."

Chrisman said it would have been nice if the 65-yarder had checked up and bounced the other way or if he had hung it up just a little more for a fair catch inside the 10. But it was still a net punt of 45 yards. And on the fair catches Chrisman sensed the Rams were calling them to get off the field because of injury.

Still, "They were a sight for sore eyes."

On a night Bengals head coach Zac Taylor named five Cincinnatians game captains and their only touchdown was scored by tight end Justin Rigg from nearby Springboro, Ohio, Chrisman, a Lawrenceburg, Ind., product who played at Cincinnati's LaSalle High School, also got into the act.

"This is what I've been dreaming of," said Chrisman, who knew last year he was getting cut. "Hopefully I can stay here and if not hopefully put some things on film that somebody else would pick me up … We'll see what Darrin says.