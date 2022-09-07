Quick Hits: Mixon's Lost Yards Would Give Him 1,600; Burrow's Favorite Joe; D.J. Reader Savors First NFL Captaincy As Bengal

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, off a 1,205-yard career season, says he should have rushed for at least 1,600 yards and scored 23 touchdowns.

Prepping for Sunday's opener at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Steelers, Mixon went back to a run last year in Pittsburgh he says should have popped for a big one instead of one for about ten.

"We left a lot of yards out there," Mixon said before Wednesday's practice. "Everybody sees the splash plays and the yards, but I left 400 or 500 yards on the field and obviously about 10 touchdowns last year. If we clean certain things up from my end and probably one block away, that can turn into even more. We definitely can improve. That starts week 1. It obviously starts in practice, it started in camp when we reported."

Mixon says it could have been a goal-line play or, frankly, from anywhere.

"A read that potentially took me out of where I should have been," Mixon said. "If you can make one guy miss, you can go for 60, 50, 70. Last year over there it was a big tackle that made the big (stop). If I get an opportunity like that again, I promise you I'm going to fly through that for sure. That's one you have to make.

_Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't say he was 100 percent heading into his third opener on the job, but before Wednesday's practice he smiled that way.

"I'm feeling really good. Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good," Burrow said.

But he was giving out no percentages.

Have you reached that mark, whatever it was, speed number or whatever it was that would show you that you are 100 percent?

"Good to go," he said with a smile.

What was that speed number?

Another smile.