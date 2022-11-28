Quick Hits: Bengals Roar Back Into First With Torrid Burrow Tee Ball; Team Game Ball; Iron Mike Hilton Stands Tall; Chase Update

BENCH AGAIN: Running back Joe Mixon (concussion) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) couldn't reprise their holes from last January's AFC Divisional win. But they had some pretty stand-ins. Running back Samaje Perine had another big screen pass (32 yards) and 93 more scrimmage yards while wide receiver Tee Higgins had his second straight 100-yard day with 114 yards, including the go-ahead 27-yard touchdown pass with 13:42 left and the 29-yard back-breaker with 2:53 left that kept the clock running and put the Bengals in field-goal range.

The 29-yarder didn't quite look like the 19-yard bench route Burrow whipped to Chase on the left sideline with 15 seconds left to set up Evan McPherson's 52-yard winning field goal at the gun here in the AFC Divisional, but it won this game as Higgins mauled cornerback Kristian Fulton on the right sideline. Higgins outmuscled, outfought and outgutted the play.

It's play all about leverage and Higgins' threat of speed and ability to get to the side gave him the leverage.

"We've got really good players on the outside that can threaten vertically and come out of it quickly," Burrow said. "We have great players. When the going gets tough I'm going to find the guy that I have the most trust in and Tee is that guy."

Higgins said, of course, he ran the bench route better than Chase. And Burrow did what he usually does and floated a beauty where only Higgins can keep it away from the defender and Higgins did the mauling rest.

"We practiced it all week. We made sure we we're on the same page," Higgins said. "There was once they went to it and I ran the bench and he still gave me a chance," Higgins said of the traffic. "Just practice. Every single day so it comes easy on game day. Just me showing vertical, get the corner to flip his hips and you come out of it."

Higgins was Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee during high school when he was also a finalist as Mr. Basketball while growing up in nearby Oak Ridge, Tenn. If they were watching those two fourth-quarter catches, they'd go back and give it to him now because that was pure NBA stuff. Particularly on the touchdown, where he beat rookie cornerback Roger McCreary and then outjumped him. He said the Titans played him more in that last drive and made them pay with his eighth 100-yard career game.

"Joe thew it up at that point," Higgins said. "I make sure I box the defender out so he didn't have a chance to knock it down or anything.