Quick Hits: Joe Burrow In A Different Place Vs. Steelers; Rookie LG Volson's Comeback; Bengals Embrace Weathering Pittsburgh; Injury Update

_One of those interceptions came at the hands of Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, the defending Defensive Player of the Year. It was one of those improbable leapers at the line of scrimmage that doesn't take brain surgery to known an appendectomy was no factor on that.

"You've got to get the ball out quickly but he's probably the only guy in the league that you do have to worry about when you do get the ball out quickly," Burrow said. "He's good at reading the quarterback's drop through the tackles and understanding when you are trying to throw the ball quickly. You saw in the first game he got an interception just off reading my feet and getting his hands up in the passing lanes."

_Both head coaches are optimistic they'll get back a defensive stud Sunday.

Taylor says nose tackle D.J. Reader (knee) looks good and Mike Tomlin told Steelers media that Fitzpatrick has a shot at playing despite reports he'd miss multiple weeks after undergoing an appendectomy four days ago.

"(Reader) been doing rehab work over the past couple of weeks and has felt really good, so we were optimistic going into this week," Taylor said. "I anticipate a positive week from him."

Fitzpatrick was on the sidelines helping the Steelers defensive backs Sunday a day after surgery

Burrow was asked what advice he'd give him.

"Maybe wait just an extra week," Burrow said with a laugh.

Bengals kick returner/running back Chris Evans (knee) went limited and safety Dax Hill (shoulder) was out. Taylor ruled out nose tackle Josh Tupou (calf) this game, calling him "week-to-week." No sign of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip).

"We'll just see how the week goes," Taylor said.

He said basically the same thing about the punting situations as he mulls replacing all-time Bengals punter Kevin Huber with Drue Chrisman's NFL debut.