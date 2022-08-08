Quick Hits: Zac Confident Burrow To Get Enough Work In Training Camp; No Surprises On Bengals Depth Chart; Dax Debut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become one of the faces of the NFL by playing a grand total of three preseason snaps and throwing one pass. The way Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sounded Monday, don't look for that number to grow.

"Yeah, that would be great," Taylor said after practice when asked if he'll just take some practice snaps at some point before the Sept. 11 opener against the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

Taylor recalls what happened last year when he designed three plays for him in the Aug. 29 preseason finale at PBS against the Dolphins. His lone pass was a disastrous melee of an incomplete screen pass that resulted in right tackle Riley Reiff's unnecessary roughness penalty.

That was it. Two weeks later Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes against Mike Zimmer's Vikings with a career-best passer rating of 128.8 and the Bengals were off with an overtime win.

"Do I need to see him? No. Has any decision been made on how much to play these guys? No," Taylor said. "He threw one screen last year I think for a negative 25-yard loss that had almost four injuries. And he started the season pretty well."

Burrow remains sidelined by his July 26 appendectomy and despite a CBS Sports report that said he could be out a few more weeks than expected, Taylor didn't seem fazed.

"What you see is what you get. He looks good to me," Taylor said. "He's starting to get better every single day.

"It's been encouraging. He's back to himself in the meetings and looking good. I've never had the surgery and I don't know what it feels like, so I'm not going to make any predictions. We're excited about the progress he's making. We've got plenty of time before the opener."

Asked about Burrow's loss of weight, Taylor said he had such good offseason conditioning he doesn't see any problems. He's also confident Burrow's tender torso can handle his throwing motion once he gets back on the field.