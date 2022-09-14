Quick Hits: Meet Take-What-They-Give Joe Burrow; Higgins On Field For Bengals; Huber On (His) Hold

Yes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played in Jerry's World at AT&T Stadium, but never against the Cowboys. Or their sack ace Micah Parsons, for that matter, and he'll get both Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Dallas.

"You've got to have a plan for him," said Burrow before Wednesday's practice. "Got to be aware of where he's at at all times. He can wreck the game if you let him."

Burrow made his LSU debut in 2018 in the building, but it's not the only time there have been cheers for him in there. When Ohio State fans were there for a game against Texas Christian that same season, they cheered the big board showing Burrow leading LSU back from a 12-point, second-half deficit against No. 7 Auburn.

_Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't want to declare long snapper Clark Harris out for the year with a torn bicep Wednesday, but he virtually did when he said it would take "months," to recover. So at practice rookie Cal Adomitis became just the fourth long snapper special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has gotten ready for a game in the last 20 years, joining Harris, Brad St. Louis and Tyler Ott.

_Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who missed Sunday's second half with a concussion, was on the field Wednesday in his jersey but didn't appear to be practicing full.

_After watching tape of his career-high four interceptions on Sunday, Burrow knows what he has to do.

"Just take what the defense gives me. Don't try to force it," Burrow said. "Not my best, obviously would like to take care of the ball better. But as bad as I played in the first half, I thought I battled in the second half and put us in position to win the game. So I was proud of that, but obviously have got to start stronger."

_When the Bengals attempted Evan McPherson's 29-yard field-goal try to win it in overtime on third down, holder Kevin Huber yanked down the high snap and McPherson missed left. The idea to snap it on third down is if there's a bad snap, Huber can eat the ball and they try again.

But if anything, Huber would have just slowed it down and not rushed it.

"I've caught so many field-goal snaps in my life, the fact that I put it down just tells me it was a ball I thought it was within reason to catch it and put it down," Huber said. "If the laces are ever not perfect, we just practice leave them there. On that short of a field goal, the laces shouldn't affect it. I probably should have been smoother on my transition.