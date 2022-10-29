Quick Hits: Bengals Look To Pick Up Chase; Defense Seeks To Avoid Getting Nicked; Burrow's Long Distance Dedication

NICK OF TIME: Despite all the buzz about Chase being out, this game, no doubt, comes down to how they handle NFL leading rusher and resident Bengals villain Nick Chubb.

It looks like they again won't have both top nose tackles with D.J. Reader (knee) rehabbing and Josh Tupou (calf) not practicing yet after missing last Sunday's game. That means another display game for the two young tackles who have played well the last two games in rookie Zach Carter and waiver-wire pickup Jay Tufele.

Even the Bengals' reincarnated defense hasn't been able to stop Chubb. Although they finished fifth last year against the run, Chubb killed them during his fourth 100-yard game against them with the dagger in the 41-16 loss coming on a simple 70-yard sprint draw that was the longest run of the year against them. He's 6-1 against the Bengals averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

It was that long run that put the 5-11, 227-pound Chubb's deceptive speed on display.

"He's the best back in all of football," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton. "His track record speaks for itself. His contact-balance. It takes four to five people to bring him down. And then there's his breakaway speed and I think that's something not a lot of people really notice. He always seems to hit the gas coming downhill. You've got to contain him and not let him run away."

The feisty Hilton, who excels against the run, looks at the stretch that began with the Ravens on Oct. 9 and sees a similar game against run-heavy offenses. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is the sixth backup quarterback this season destined to play most of the game against the Bengals (Teddy Bridgewater played most of the snaps for Miami when he came off the bench), so there is a path. Brissett is respected, tough, smart. But he's not a gamebreaker with a career 6.5 yards per attempt. (By the way, Joe Burrow has 70 more yards passing in his career.