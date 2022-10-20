Quick Hits: Bengals Rolling With Burrow Option Plan; Mixon Riding Shotgun; Injury Update

He winces as he recalled Saints linebacker Demario Davis getting flagged for giving Burrow a late shot to the chin.

"If he wants to do that, which I think he does, but there's a there's a manner that you have to do it," Callahan said after Wednesday's practice. "There's a risk reward, too, when you when you take those risks and when you don't. I would have loved to see him not take that helmet to the chin that Demario Davis gave him. But sometimes that happens. He was going to throw the ball away, just a little bit late, so he takes a big shot, try to eliminate those things.

"You know, whether he was trying to intentionally take that shot or not and draw a flag, who knows? But him being smarter on when to take a risk, I think he's realized for the longevity of his career and the importance to our franchise, that you carry that as the quarterback and to put yourself in harm's way and unnecessarily is, you know, not very smart."

SHOTGUN WEDDING: In the last game and a half the Bengals have been primarily running out of the shotgun to both throw and pass and while Mixon hasn't run it as much (22 carries in the last two games), he is running it more effectively. He went into the Baltimore game averaging 2.7 yards per rush. But he's gone for 5.6 in each of the last two games.

So, no. He doesn't mind running out of the gun.

"As long as I'm touching the ball, I don't mind. I think at the end of the day, whether it's under center or whether it's in shotgun, I mean, if I got the ball in my hands like I'm making a show regardless," Mixon said. "I felt like as long as we just lock it up how we are supposed to, and even if we don't, I'm always going to make the first guy in the backfield miss, and that's just what it is."

The way Callahan sees it, they had the Bengals for 14 runs for 75 yards, but it was really 18 for 107 because they called four runs that Burrow kept and threw a quick pass. Mixon says RPOs keep the box honest.

"I think that's what's actually been benefiting us these last two to three weeks is, you know, the safeties, they want to be nosy in the run game, and they want to bring that eighth guy in the box," Mixon said. "So we make them pay when they want to do that, and I think that our receivers been doing a hell of a job. And also Joe and the guys being on the same page with the run-pass option. So as long as we're going to be balanced and doing things that we have to do to be successful and moving the chains, I think that is going to benefit us tremendously. So it's been a great thing."

But here's the key for Mixon, whether it's shotgun or under center or RPO or straight handoff.