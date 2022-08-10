Quick Hits: Bengals' Tentative Lineup For Preseason Opener; Chrisman Seeks Consistency For Big Leg

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won't play most of his starters in Friday's (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) preseason opener at Paycor Stadium against Arizona, but look for first-round pick Dax Hill to start at free safety in his NFL debut and first-team left guard Jackson Carman to get the nod.

"Jackson played a lot for us last year but I think it's good for him to continue to get that work, and I know he'll attack it the right way," Taylor said before Wednesday's practice. "It'll be good to see him perform on Friday."

Taylor said he tentatively has Brandon Allen playing the first half at quarterback to be followed by Jake Browning in the second half.

Not playing are tackle D'Ante Smith (back) and edge Khalid Kareem, just activated off the physically unable to perform list following offseason shoulder surgery. Edge Joseph Ossai, who missed all of his rookie season last year after injuries to his wrist and knee in the preseason opener, is expected to play but not as much as the other backups.

_Taylor is still listing quarterback Joe Burrow (appendicitis) day-to-day. He says when he does return, practice is going to be focused on getting him ready.

"Not mentally," said Taylor, when asked if Burrow is going to be behind. "Obviously the physical reps, it's been two or three weeks, he's certainly, we're going to try to get those reps for him. There will be a portion. We've really gone through all the situational stuff we wanted to get through. When he does get back in the mix, practices will be focused on getting our quarterback ready. Making sure, you can give him a lot of credit, he's a smart guy. We want to make sure we haven't skipped any steps in terms of areas on the field we want to work on. There'll be a lot of consideration when he does get back in the mix about how we structure practice to make sure he's getting a lot of good work in."